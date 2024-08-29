RIDDER Suction Grab Rail 12.5 cm 100 kg A0150201

This convenient suction grab rail from RIDDER will allow you to keep using your bathroom independently and safely. The removable grab bar consists of an ergonomic grip out of high-strength plastic (ABS) and two strong synthetic rubber suction cups. The suction cups allow you to easily mount the grab bar on any smooth surface without the need for drilling, which facilitates use in different areas like in the bathroom or toilet. The easy-to-clean suction grab bar is also ideal to take along on trips thanks to its compact form factor and suits any bathroom thanks to its neutral white colour. Important information - Colour: White . Material: ABS, TPE, SBR . Length: appx. 33 cm . Depth: appx. 7 cm . Suction cup diameter: 12.5 cm . With 2 large rubber suction cups . Ergonomic grip (length of grip area: approx. 10.5 cm) . Maximum load capacity: 100 kg