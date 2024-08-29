RIDDER Safety Grab Bar Premium 30 cm Aluminium Chrome and Black

This Premium safety grab bar from RIDDER lends you a helping hand in getting in or out of your bathtub or shower independently. It allows a perfect grip with maximum security in slippery situations. Safety in your bathroom: This safety grab rail ensures a safe and relaxed stay in your bathroom. It features an ergonomically-shaped grip surface and an integrated black rubber anti-slip strip for added safety. Load capacity is maximum 110 kg: The RIDDER protective grab rail has been tried and tested and has a maximum load capacity of 110 kg. It can be placed horizontally, vertically or diagonally to provide support where needed. Assembly material included: This safety shower rail is easy to fix to the walls with the included mounting material and installation instructions. Note: The included assembly material is suitable for installation on M20 solid bricks or reinforced concrete. For other wall types, consult a professional in the installation and fastening technology. Important information - Colour: Chrome and black . Material: Aluminium and rubber . Dimensions: 32 x 7.5 x 7.1 cm (L x W x H) . Wall bracket diameter (each): approx. 7.5 cm . Perfect grip and maximum security . The length can be shortened individually . Wall brackets can be moved by approx. +/- 3 cm . Max. load capacity: up to 110 kg . Ergonomically-shaped grip surface . Integrated black rubber anti-slip strip . Can be cleaned with commercially available cleaning agents and disinfectants . Including assembly material . Note: The enclosed assembly material is suitable for attachment to walls made of M20 solid bricks or reinforced concrete