Bathroom Solutions Towel Holder Bamboo 38x32.5x70 cm

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This bamboo towel holder from Bathroom Solutions is a perfect option for hanging your towels to dry while keeping the interior of your bathroom stylish. The towel holder is made of bamboo and is ideal for two towels. It has a simple yet sturdy design and is easy to assemble. So, add a personal touch to your bathroom space with the Bathroom Solutions towel racks! Important information - Colour: Bamboo . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 38 x 32.5 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Thickness towel bar: 1.5 cm . Suitable for 2 towels . Sturdy base . Easy to assemble

This bamboo towel holder from Bathroom Solutions is a perfect option for hanging your towels to dry while keeping the interior of your bathroom stylish. The towel holder is made of bamboo and is ideal for two towels. It has a simple yet sturdy design and is easy to assemble. So, add a personal touch to your bathroom space with the Bathroom Solutions towel racks! Important information - Colour: Bamboo . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 38 x 32.5 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Thickness towel bar: 1.5 cm . Suitable for 2 towels . Sturdy base . Easy to assemble

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.