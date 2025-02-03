Marketplace.
image 1 of HI Towel Rail for Doors

HI Towel Rail for Doors

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HI Towel Rail for Doors
This towel rail for doors from HI offers space to hang your towels and keeps your bathroom clean. With the door hooks, you can place the towel holder on the bathroom or bedroom door. There are 3 bars for you and your family to hang your towels. With this towel rack, your towels dry much faster, and the room looks a lot neater. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Chrome plated metal . Dimensions: 56 x 49 x 25 cm (L x W x H) . Metal tube oval: 12 x 25 mm . Metal plated: 25 x 2,5 cm . With door hook
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here