RIDDER Accessibility Aid For Bathtubs Rob

This Rob accessibility aid for bathtubs from RIDDER offers you additional security and stability while getting in and out of the bathtub. The bathroom handle does not need screws and glue. It has a strong hold with suction cups and an additional adhesive strip. The entry aid for bathtub can prevent slipping with its ergonomically shaped and anti-slip grip surface. Mounting instruction: NOT suitable for all bathtubs! Only limited stability when mounting on bathtubs with plastic or plasterboard aprons! Important information - Colour: White . Material: Aluminium, rubber, ABS, TPE . Dimensions: 32.3 x 23 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Diametre of suction cups: Approx. √ò 13 cm . In ideal conditions suitable for a body weight up to 120 kg . Adjustment: approx. 3.5 - 9 cm . Ergonomically shaped and anti-slip grip surface . Easy get in and out . No drilling or sticking . Including installation instructions . Only for TEMPORARY USE