Tiger Towel Hook Impuls Chrome Metal 4.8x5.5 cm 387130346

This modern, wall-mounted Tiger Impuls large hook will be a perfect and practical addition to any bathroom, kitchen, or door in the house. The Tiger Impuls hook has a luxurious chrome finish, and can easily be mounted on different surfaces with the included mounting materials. The hook is suitable for hanging products with a weight of up to 5 kg. The Impuls hook is also suitable for mounting with the TigerFix type 1, with which accessories can easily be attached to a smooth, hard surface with a patented glue system. Drilling is not necessary and the accessories can easily be removed. Please note that the TigerFix 1 is sold separately, and you can find this product in our web shop (SKU: 406611). Important information - Colour: Chrome . Material: Metal . Size: 4.8 x 5.5 x 7.4 cm (W x D x H) . Weight: 0.17 kg . Suitable for a load of up to 5 kg . Suitable for use in damp areas . Easy to attach and clean . Invisible joining system: No visible joining elements after assembly . Delivery includes stainless steel screws and expansion plugs

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)