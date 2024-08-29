RIDDER Telescopic Suction Grab Rail 12.5 cm 100 kg A0150301

This telescopic suction grab rail from RIDDER is intended for travel and will allow you to independently and safely use any bathroom, wherever you are! The removable grab bar consists of a telescopic handle out of high-strength plastic (ABS) and two strong synthetic rubber suction cups. The grip has an ergonomic design and its length can be extended from approximately 445 mm to 575 mm. The suction cups allow you to easily mount the grab bar on any smooth surface without the need for drilling, which facilitates use in different areas like in the bathroom or toilet. The easy-to-clean telescopic suction grab bar is also ideal to take along on trips thanks to its compact form factor and suits any bathroom thanks to its neutral white colour. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Plastic . Length: 44.5 - 57.5 cm . Suction sup diameter: 12.5 cm . With 2 large rubber suction cups . Maximum load capacity: 100 kg . For temporary use only, please test before each use