Marketplace.
image 1 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101
image 1 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101image 2 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101image 3 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101image 4 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101image 5 of RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101

RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

RIDDER Safety Grab Bar 30 cm Aluminium White A00130101
Keep using your bathtub or shower independently and confidently with the RIDDER safety grab bar. The grab bar from RIDDER has been tried and tested and has a maximum load capacity of 110 kg. The scratch-proof coated aluminium gives rust no chance and the stainless steel screws are hidden from view by matching covers for a sleek look. Delivery includes the grab bar, mounting materials and installation instructions. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Coated Aluminium . Bar length: Approximately 30 cm . Bar diameter: 3.2 cm . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Hidden stainless steel screws . Hygienic and easy and to clean

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here