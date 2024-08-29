Bostik Breathe Moisture Absorber Unit

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Bostik Breathe is a sustainable humidity absorber absorbing moisture in the air and preventing condensation issues. Suitable for use in; bathroom, kitchen, laundry rooms, bedrooms and living rooms. The unit is both sustainable and efficient; being made from recycled plastic and food industry waste. With an easy-pour spout, spillproof seal and a 1.2 litre tank capacity. Makes it safe and easy for emptying, cleaning and transportation. Supplied with 2 x Refill Tabs.

