Marketplace.
image 1 of Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige
image 1 of Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige
image 1 of Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige

Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige

No ratings yet

This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Delivered by post or courier

Delivery

  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am

Returns

Returns available within 30 days.

Description

You can enjoy It all with Bourjois' Long-Lasting Stick Foundcealer. It combines the full coverage of a concealer with the added depth and pigmentation of a foundation. A lightweight velvet formula melts perfectly with your skin to control the shine throughout the day. Stay fabulous around the clock with Bourjois. Beauty should be a game not a chore! So start playing today! Bourjois makes it easy to create chic looks for face and nails with an effortless Parisian twist. Say "Bonjour" to beauty with "joie de vivre"!
Sold by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Target UseFace
TypeConcealer
GenderFemale

Delivery
  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am
Returns

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace seller.Our returns policy

Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige
Bourjois Always Fabulous Long Lasting Stick Foundcealer - 420 Honey Beige

No ratings yet

Description

You can enjoy It all with Bourjois' Long-Lasting Stick Foundcealer. It combines the full coverage of a concealer with the added depth and pigmentation of a foundation. A lightweight velvet formula melts perfectly with your skin to control the shine throughout the day. Stay fabulous around the clock with Bourjois. Beauty should be a game not a chore! So start playing today! Bourjois makes it easy to create chic looks for face and nails with an effortless Parisian twist. Say "Bonjour" to beauty with "joie de vivre"!
Sold by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Target UseFace
TypeConcealer
GenderFemale

Delivery
  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am
Returns

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace seller.Our returns policy

Explore more

View all Makeup & AccessoriesView all Bourjois Paris

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

Sold and sent by trusted sellers right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here