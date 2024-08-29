If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Modern Fad Integrated LED Black Pendant Ceiling Light Specification Finish: Black Material: Aluminium Height (cm): 61.60 Width (cm): 55 Length (cm): 107 Lamp Type: INTEGRATED LED IP Rating: Kelvin: 3000 Lumens: 2222 Bulb Included: No Weight (kg): 3.30 Description Cylindrical shades rotate 340° horizontally and 90° vertically. The frame of the wall luminaires and the table lamps is equipped with switches with smooth dimmer feature. LED module

