Marketplace.
Modern Vesper 14 Light White with Gold Pendant Ceiling Light

Modern Vesper 14 Light White with Gold Pendant Ceiling Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£410.53

£410.53/each

Modern Vesper 14 Light White with Gold Pendant Ceiling Light
Modern Vesper 14 Light White with Gold Pendant Ceiling Light Specification Finish: White with Gold Material: Metal Height (cm): 81.50 Diameter (cm): 91 Lamp Type: E14 Number of Lights: 14 IP Rating: Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Bulb Included: No Weight (kg): 6.10 Description Metal fittings and shades. The colour of the fittings is gold. Shades are of black with gold, white with gold colour. Arms rotate to make the light directional.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here