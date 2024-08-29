Marketplace.
image 1 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPC
image 1 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPCimage 2 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPCimage 3 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPCimage 4 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPCimage 5 of Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPC

Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£2,324.99

£2,324.99/each

Fence Panel Brown 1218x186 cm WPC
This fence panel can be used as a garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Durable material: The garden fence is made of WPC (wood-plastic composite), making it durable, weather-resistant, and not easy to rot or rust. It can be used for a long time. Sturdy structure: Thanks to the aluminium top and bottom profile, the fence boards can be firmly connected to each other, which increases their robustness and impact resistance. Stable design: Thanks to the aluminium post bottom panel design, the fence can be securely fixed to the ground, enhancing its resistance against impact. Easy to install: The privacy fence can be set up very easily by inserting the slats. Moreover, you have the flexibility to assemble it both vertically and horizontally according to your requirements. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: WPC (wood-plastic composite), aluminium . Overall dimensions: 1218 x 186 cm (W x H) . Fence board dimensions (21 cm): 21 x 2 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Fence board dimensions (11 cm): 11 x 2 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Top ending bar dimensions: 8.7 x 2.5 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Bottom ending bar dimensions: 4.9 x 2.5 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Post dimensions: 7 x 7 x 185 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 56 x Fence board (21 cm) . 7 x Fence board (11 cm) . 8 x Aluminium post with base . 7 x Top ending bar . 7 x Bottom ending bar

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here