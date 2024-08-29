Post Anchors 4 pcs Galvanised Metal 91 mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

You can now secure your square tubing to the floor with our solid post anchor base plates. These post anchors are designed for 91 mm square tubes. These post anchors made of galvanised metal, are rust-resistant. These anchors can be screwed to the floor, keeping your steel tubular structure in position. They are suitable for hard surfaces like concrete and timber. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Anchor size: 91 x 91 mm (W x D) . Base size: 150 x 150 mm (W x D) . Height: 145 mm . Thickness: 1.5 mm . Hot-dip galvanised . Designed for 91mm posts . Delivery contains: . 4 x Post anchor

You can now secure your square tubing to the floor with our solid post anchor base plates. These post anchors are designed for 91 mm square tubes. These post anchors made of galvanised metal, are rust-resistant. These anchors can be screwed to the floor, keeping your steel tubular structure in position. They are suitable for hard surfaces like concrete and timber. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Anchor size: 91 x 91 mm (W x D) . Base size: 150 x 150 mm (W x D) . Height: 145 mm . Thickness: 1.5 mm . Hot-dip galvanised . Designed for 91mm posts . Delivery contains: . 4 x Post anchor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.