Strive Post Spikes 4 pcs Steel

This package consisting of 4 spikes and 4 pole holders is designed to support strive posts so as to better anchor your fence. Made of zinc coated steel, the spikes anchor and pole holders are rust resistant, thus ensuring a long term use. Important information - Material: Zinc coated steel . Anchor Height: 0.5 m . Inner diameter of strive post connector: 3.5 cm . Bolts are not included . Delivery contains: . 4 x Spike anchor . 4 x Pole holder

