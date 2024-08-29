Post Connector Y Shape Galvanised Metal 91x91 mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our post connectors allow you to design and construct your own posts in gardens or places such as outdoor shelters and canopies. The electro-galvanised connector can easily connect and stable the beams. All the connectors are pre-drilled. This wood beams shoe is for 3 square 91mm wood beams. Note: Delivery does not include screws and mounting material. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Dimensions: 192 x 192 x 195 mm (W x D x H) . Thickness: 1.5 mm . 3 recording sleeves . Hot-dip galvanised . Designed for 91mm posts

Our post connectors allow you to design and construct your own posts in gardens or places such as outdoor shelters and canopies. The electro-galvanised connector can easily connect and stable the beams. All the connectors are pre-drilled. This wood beams shoe is for 3 square 91mm wood beams. Note: Delivery does not include screws and mounting material. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Dimensions: 192 x 192 x 195 mm (W x D x H) . Thickness: 1.5 mm . 3 recording sleeves . Hot-dip galvanised . Designed for 91mm posts

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.