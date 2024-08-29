Marketplace.
Post Connector Y Shape Galvanised Metal 91x91 mm

Our post connectors allow you to design and construct your own posts in gardens or places such as outdoor shelters and canopies. The electro-galvanised connector can easily connect and stable the beams. All the connectors are pre-drilled. This wood beams shoe is for 3 square 91mm wood beams. Note: Delivery does not include screws and mounting material. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Dimensions: 192 x 192 x 195 mm (W x D x H) . Thickness: 1.5 mm . 3 recording sleeves . Hot-dip galvanised . Designed for 91mm posts

