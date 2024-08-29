Nature Decorative Garden Border Edging 0.13x12 m 3 mm Black

This decorative garden board edging from Nature is an ideal choice for creating garden paths, demarcating vegetable gardens, lawn borders and even as an edge around your pond. Recycled PE material: The garden edge is made of UV-treated recycled polypropylene, making them durable, strong and recyclable to protect our environment. Easy to install: The edging can be easily placed by simply burying it in the ground or using ground pegs. (Ground pegs are not included) The edge is perfectly suitable for rectangular and curved shapes. Practical finish: The decorative border edge is delivered as a roll and has 2 different corrugated finishes. The user can decide which finish he or she wants to use. So the other side can be inserted into the ground to the desired height. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE (Polyethylene) . Length: 12 m . Height: 13 cm . Thickness: 3 mm . Semi-flexible . Anti-UV treatment . Rot-proof . Shock-resistant . Resistant to temperature fluctuations . With two different waves on the edge