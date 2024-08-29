Nature Garden Border Edgings 3 pcs 91.4x10.2 cm Black

These garden board edgings from Nature are ideal choices for creating unique garden paths, demarcating vegetable gardens, lawn borders or as an edge around your pond. Durable material: The garden edge set is made of galvanised steel, which is durable to use, ensuring a long service life. Easy to install: The edging can be easily placed by simply burying it in the ground or using ground pegs. They can be attached to each other with a height of 10,2 cm and a length of 91,4 cmPractical design: The edging gives the garden a luxurious appearance as a demarcation of paths, borders, etc. The matt finish does not reflect the sun's rays, and due to the fine thickness, the border edging is resistant to shocks and twisting. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Galvanised steel . Slat dimensions: 91.4 x 10.2 x 0.14 cm (L x H x T) . Anchor peg size: 3.5 x 25 cm (W x H) . Bendable slat . Easy to install . Suitable for rectangular and slightly curved shapes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Anchor peg . 3 x Slat . 3 x Border edging