Marketplace.
image 1 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cm
image 1 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cmimage 2 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cmimage 3 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cmimage 4 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cmimage 5 of Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cm

Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.99

£23.99/each

Set of 5 Flexible Lawn Fence Galvanised Steel 100 x 14 cm
This high-quality lawn divider is flexible, and can be bent in any shape easily. It will make a practical addition to your backyard. This galvanised steel lawn divider will be a perfect choice for your outdoor space. Thanks to the high-quality galvanised steal, this fence is sturdy. Delivery includes 5 fence panels. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 100 x 14 cm (L x H) . Thickness: 0.7 mm . Can be bent easily (round, at right angles) . Delivery includes 5 pcs

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here