Nature Garden Border Edging 15cmx40m 3mm Grey

This 15 cm high Nature garden border edging is made of recycled polyethylene, enabling it to be formed into all kinds of curved and geometric shapes. This border edging, with a length of 40 meters and thickness of 3 mm, is designed to prevent roots, weeds and earth from distorting the lawn's shape as well as the shape of the flowerbed, and accordingly it will preserve the edges of your lawn. The lawn border is resistant to shocks and temperature variations, and it is smooth on both sides. Besides, the edging can be easily placed by simply burying it in the ground or with the help of ground pegs (not included). Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE (Polyethylene) . Length: 40 m . Height: 15 cm . Thickness: 3 mm . Flexible border . Rot-proof . Anti-UV treated . Easy to install