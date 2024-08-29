Garden Gate 105x155 cm Corten Steel

This garden gate, featuring a perfect combination of strength and elegance, makes an ideal entry point for the fence around your garden or patio. Durable material: The metal gate is made of corten steel. Corten steel, also known as weathering steel. This is anti-corrosive by its very nature. It develops a rusty protective layer against corrosion when first exposed to atmospheric conditions. Thus, you don't need to paint it. This can help you save on maintenance and repair costs. The distinctive brown colour on the corten steel will surely be an eye-catcher. Finally, weathering steel is exceptionally durable and will stand up to the test of time. Lockable system: The steel gate is equipped with a lockable system for extra security. Stable base: The 4 mounting holes in the base of the gate post allow you to fix it to the ground for added stability. Good to know:This product should be assembled. The gate frame is not included in the delivery. This product is not rusted yet and has a normal metal colour when you receive it, but rust will develop over time. You could speed up the rusting process by spraying it with soap water and salt water. To keep your clothes stain-free, avoid contact with the developing rust layer. Important information - Colour: Rusty . Material: Corten steel . Total size: 105 x 155 cm (W x H) . Gate panel size: 85 x 150 cm (W x H) . Post tube size: 6 x 4 cm (W x D) . Post height: 155 cm . Assembly required: Yes