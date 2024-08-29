Garden Gate 105x105 cm Corten Steel Tree Design

This garden gate, featuring a perfect combination of strength and elegance, makes an ideal entry point for the fence around your garden or patio. Heavy-duty construction: This fence gate is made of corten steel. Corten steel, also known as weathering steel. This is anti-corrosive by its very nature. It develops a rusty protective layer against corrosion when first exposed to atmospheric conditions. Thus, you don't need to paint it. This can help you save on maintenance and repair costs. The distinctive brown colour on the corten steel will surely be an eye-catcher. Finally, weathering steel is exceptionally durable and will stand up to the test of time. Laser-cut design: The security gate has a beautiful laser-cut design that adds a unique charm to your home. Lockable system: The outdoor gate is equipped with a lockable system for extra security. Easy to assemble: The entrance gate comes complete with two posts with flange plates and mounting accessories for easy installation. Good to know:This product is not rusted yet and has a normal metal colour when you receive it, but rust will develop over time. You could speed up the rusting process by spraying it with soap water and salt water. To keep your clothes stain-free, avoid contact with the developing rust layer. Important information - Colour: Rusty . Material: Corten steel . Total size: 105 x 105 cm (W x H) . Gate panel size: 85 x 100 cm (W x H) . Post tube size: 12 x 10 cm (W x D) . Post height: 105 cm . Lockable system with 3 keys . Assembly required: Yes