Mesh Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 85.5x100 cm Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Featuring a high level of stability and durability, this fence gate can be used as a practical, modern entryway for your garden, patio and terrace. The garden gate is perfect in workmanship and manufactured from galvanised steel with a powder-coated finish, which is rust resistant and forms a sturdy construction. It has two side posts with bolt hinges for easy installation. Delivery also includes three keys. Important information - Colour: Anthracite grey . Material: Galvanised steel with a powder-coated finish . Total size: 100 x 150 cm (W x H) . Door size: 85.5 x 100 cm (W x H) . Post diameter: 48 mm . Delivery also includes 3 keys

Featuring a high level of stability and durability, this fence gate can be used as a practical, modern entryway for your garden, patio and terrace. The garden gate is perfect in workmanship and manufactured from galvanised steel with a powder-coated finish, which is rust resistant and forms a sturdy construction. It has two side posts with bolt hinges for easy installation. Delivery also includes three keys. Important information - Colour: Anthracite grey . Material: Galvanised steel with a powder-coated finish . Total size: 100 x 150 cm (W x H) . Door size: 85.5 x 100 cm (W x H) . Post diameter: 48 mm . Delivery also includes 3 keys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.