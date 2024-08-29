Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 306x125 cm Silver

Our garden gate features a classic design that complements the look of home, it will make a practical entryway to seclude your garden from the outside world. Highly stable and durable, the fence gate will form a practical security barrier for your garden, patio or terrace. Welded with thick vertical wires and horizontal wires to give extra rigidity, our garden gate will provide a high degree of security, while forming a fabulous entryway onto your property. Manufactured from heavy-duty steel, the gate is galvanised against rust and corrosion. Additionally, this fence gate comes complete with sturdy hinges, and a heavy-duty locking system with 3 matching keys. The gate is easy to assemble. This garden gate is a great combination of style, strength, stability and corrosion resistance! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Total size: 306 x 125 cm (W x H) . Door size: 289 x 75 cm (W x H) . Post diameter: 60 mm . 2 posts with sturdy hinges for easy installation . Heavy-duty lock with 3 matching keys (included)