Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silver
image 1 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silverimage 2 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silverimage 3 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silverimage 4 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silverimage 5 of Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silver

Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£825.99

£825.99/each

Garden Gate Galvanised Steel 415x225 cm Silver
This garden gate will form a practical barrier, which will separate your garden from the outside world. Highly stable and durable, this mesh fence gate provides a sturdy garden barrier for your garden, patio or terrace. Our gate is manufactured from tempered steel that is bent into the desired shape and professionally welded and galvanised for durability. It also comes with a bolt hinge for quick locking, and mounting posts for easy installation. 3 matching keys are also included in delivery. This gate is a great combination of strength, stability and corrosion resistance! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Total size: 415 x 225 cm (W x H) . Door size: 400 x 175 cm (W x H) . Post dimensions: 7.5 x 0.2 cm (Diameter x T) . Mesh size: 5 x 5 cm (W x H) . A set of lock and handle included

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here