Ornamental Garden Gate Wrought Iron 122x20.5x134 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our gate is fully forged, which is thicker and heavier than most iron gates on the market. This garden gate is fully submerged in galvanizing compound and then powder coated to be rust free and last for generations even in the dampest environment. This gate also comes with a bolt hinge for quick lock and mounting posts for easy installation. This gate is a great combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and affordable price! Important information - Material: Wrought iron . Powder coated in black . Total size: 122 x 20.5 x 134 cm (L x W x H)

Our gate is fully forged, which is thicker and heavier than most iron gates on the market. This garden gate is fully submerged in galvanizing compound and then powder coated to be rust free and last for generations even in the dampest environment. This gate also comes with a bolt hinge for quick lock and mounting posts for easy installation. This gate is a great combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and affordable price! Important information - Material: Wrought iron . Powder coated in black . Total size: 122 x 20.5 x 134 cm (L x W x H)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.