Fence Gate Double Door with Spike Top Steel 3x1.5 m Black

This garden gate will form a contemporarily styled, practical barrier, which will separate your garden from the outside world. Highly stable and durable, the fence gate provides a practical garden barrier for your garden, patio or terrace. With vertical bars topped with spike ends and strong horizontal brace as the reinforcement, our garden gate will provide a high degree of privacy and security, while forming a fabulous entryway to your property. Manufactured from heavy-duty steel, the gate is powder-coated to protect against rust and corrosion. It also comes with a bolt hinge for quick locking, and mounting posts for easy installation. 3 matching keys are also included in the delivery. This gate is a great combination of style, strength, stability and corrosion resistance! Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall size: 300 x 200 cm (W x H) . Gate panel height: 125 - 150 cm . Post height: 175 cm . Post diameter: 48 mm . 3 keys are included