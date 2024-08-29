Garden Gate WPC 100x80 cm Grey

Our garden gate exudes a special charm and will make an attractive entry point around your garden or patio. This heavy-duty garden gate is made of WPC, which is durable. It is lockable with a quick sliding latch for added security. Additionally, made up of crosspieces and tightly arranged vertical slats, this outdoor gate is sturdy, stable and durable. It can be used as garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Our entrance gate is easy to assemble with the included hardware. Please note that delivery has screws, but has no post and ground spike. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: WPC . Size: 100 x 80 cm (W x H) . Weather and rot resistant . Includes quick sliding latch and screws for added security . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x WPC garden gate . 1 x Sliding latch . 2 x Hinge