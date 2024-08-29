Garden Gate Anthracite 105x205 cm Steel Tree Design

This garden gate, featuring a perfect combination of strength and elegance, makes an ideal entry point for the fence around your garden or patio. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. And the powder coating on steel creates a protective layer against wear and tear. Laser-cut design: The security gate has a beautiful laser-cut design that adds a unique charm to your home. Lockable system: The outdoor gate is equipped with a lockable system for extra security. Easy to assemble: The entrance gate comes complete with two posts with flange plates and mounting accessories for easy installation. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel with powder coating . Total size: 105 x 205 cm (W x H) . Gate panel size: 85 x 200 cm (W x H) . Post tube size: 12 x 10 cm (W x D) . Post height: 205 cm . Lockable system with 3 keys . Assembly required: Yes