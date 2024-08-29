Mesh Garden Gate 415 x 200 cm / 400 x 150 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This garden gate will form a practical barrier, which will separate your garden from the outside world. Highly stable and durable, this mesh fence gate provides a sturdy garden barrier for your garden, patio or terrace. Our gate is manufactured from tempered steel that is bent into the desired shape and professionally welded, galvanised and powder-coated for durability. It also comes with a bolt hinge for quick locking, and mounting posts for easy installation. 3 matching keys are also included in delivery. This gate is a great combination of strength, stability and corrosion resistance! Important information - Colour: Dark green . Material: Galvanised steel with powder-coated finish . Total size: 415 x 200 cm (W x H) . Door size: 400 x 150 cm (W x H) . Post: Œ¶ 78 mm . 3 keys are included

This garden gate will form a practical barrier, which will separate your garden from the outside world. Highly stable and durable, this mesh fence gate provides a sturdy garden barrier for your garden, patio or terrace. Our gate is manufactured from tempered steel that is bent into the desired shape and professionally welded, galvanised and powder-coated for durability. It also comes with a bolt hinge for quick locking, and mounting posts for easy installation. 3 matching keys are also included in delivery. This gate is a great combination of strength, stability and corrosion resistance! Important information - Colour: Dark green . Material: Galvanised steel with powder-coated finish . Total size: 415 x 200 cm (W x H) . Door size: 400 x 150 cm (W x H) . Post: Œ¶ 78 mm . 3 keys are included

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.