Garden Gate 85x150 cm Corten Steel Square Design

This garden gate, featuring a perfect combination of strength and elegance, makes an ideal entry point for the fence around your garden or patio. Durable material: The metal gate is made of corten steel. Corten steel, also known as weathering steel. This is anti-corrosive by its very nature. It develops a rusty protective layer against corrosion when first exposed to atmospheric conditions. Thus, you don't need to paint it. This can help you save on maintenance and repair costs. The distinctive brown colour on the corten steel will surely be an eye-catcher. Finally, weathering steel is exceptionally durable and will stand up to the test of time. Laser-cut design: The side gate has a beautiful laser-cut design that adds a special charm to your home. Lockable system: The steel gate is equipped with a lockable system for extra security. Good to know:This product should be assembled. The gate frame and posts are not included in the delivery. This product is not rusted yet and has a normal metal colour when you receive it, but rust will develop over time. You could speed up the rusting process by spraying it with soap water and salt water. To keep your clothes stain-free, avoid contact with the developing rust layer. Important information - Colour: Rusty . Material: Corten steel . Overall dimensions: 85 x 3 x 150 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

