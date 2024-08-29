Marketplace.
Tent Carpet 250x200 cm Blue

This tent carpet will fit any tent or awning living area and make your camping trip more comfortable! The camping mat is made of 100% polypropylene which makes it durable and suitable for outdoor use. Thanks to the woven craft, the outdoor rug is anti-mold and ensures good breathability. The tent rug can be easily cut to any desired size when needed. With the density of 300g/m¬≤, the tent floor is usually used outdoors for fast camping, family tents and as a caravan awning carpet. It is also suitable for tours with many rest stops. Due to its light weight, it is easy to put away again. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: 100% polypropylene . Size: 250 x 200 cm (L x W) . Density: 300 g/m¬≤ . Easy to cut in any desired size

