Marketplace.
image 1 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metal
image 1 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metalimage 2 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metalimage 3 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metalimage 4 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metalimage 5 of Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metal

Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metal
These earth anchor are screwed into the ground to hold down tents, canopies, storage buildings, fencing, playground equipment, trees, planes etc. The ground swing anchor is made of electro-galvanised metal, making it weather-resistant and rot-resistant. There is one rod with a circle on top and with one or two spirals on the bottom. The installation of the earth anchor is very easy. It requires only one person to screw it into the ground by a metal bar. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Size: 10 x 60 cm (Diameter x H) . Finish: Electro-galvanised . Includes the screws and washers . Delivery contains: . 6 x Earth anchor

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here