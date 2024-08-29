Earth Anchors 6 pcs 10x60 cm Galvanised Metal

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

These earth anchor are screwed into the ground to hold down tents, canopies, storage buildings, fencing, playground equipment, trees, planes etc. The ground swing anchor is made of electro-galvanised metal, making it weather-resistant and rot-resistant. There is one rod with a circle on top and with one or two spirals on the bottom. The installation of the earth anchor is very easy. It requires only one person to screw it into the ground by a metal bar. Important information - Material: Galvanised metal . Size: 10 x 60 cm (Diameter x H) . Finish: Electro-galvanised . Includes the screws and washers . Delivery contains: . 6 x Earth anchor

