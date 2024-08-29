Marketplace.
image 1 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steel
image 1 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steelimage 2 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steelimage 3 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steelimage 4 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steelimage 5 of Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steel

Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£157.99

£157.99/each

Ground Spikes 12 pcs Silver 8x8x91 cm Galvanised Steel
Durable and practical as it is, this ground spike set will be a great addition to your outdoor space. Featuring sturdy construction and spear end, the ground spear can be installed into ground with ease. Heavy-duty galvanised steel material ensures its durability and long term use. Additionally, with pre-drilled holes, these soil spears will provide a secure base and safe location when installing garden fences, arches and other outdoor works. Delivery includes 12 ground spikes. Important information - Colour: Silver . Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 91 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Galvanised steel . With pre-drilled holes for ease of use . Provides a secure base for garden fences, arches and so on . No assembly required . Delivery includes 12 ground spikes

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here