Chain Link Fence with Spike Anchors Green 0.8x25 m

This versatile chain link fence with spike anchors is ideal for creating a secure, long-lasting barrier around your property. It can also be used to erect an animal enclosure. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. PVC coating: The wire mesh is given a PVC coating on the surface. This makes it resistant to UV rays, rust, and wear. Interlocking design: The interlocking design makes this cyclone fence not only flexible but incredibly durable and difficult to break. You can also cut it to the size you desire. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Galvanised steel with PVC coating . Chain link fence: . Fence size: 0.8 x 25 m (H x L) . Mesh size: 60 x 60 mm . Main wire diameter: 1.3/2.2 mm (1.3 mm steel wire; 2.2 mm including the PVC coating) . Edge wire diameter: 1.6/2.5 mm (1.6 mm steel wire; 2.5 mm including the PVC coating) . Fence fittings: . Straight post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 0.9 m (Diameter x H) . Strut post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 0.86 m (Diameter x H) . Binding wire dimensions: 1.2/1.8 mm x 30 m (Diameter x L) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chain link fence roll . 11 x Straight post with cap and wire holders . 2 x Strut post . 11 x Straight post spike . 2 x Strut post spike . 2 x Diagonal strut post holder . 1 x Binding wire