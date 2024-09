Wire Mesh Fence with Flange Green 2x10 m

This versatile wire mesh fence with flange is ideal for creating a secure, long-lasting barrier around your property. It can also be used to erect an animal enclosure. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. PVC coating: The garden fence is given a PVC coating on the surface. This makes it resistant to UV rays, rust, and wear. Interlocking design: The interlocking design makes the garden wire fence not only flexible but incredibly durable and difficult to break. You can also cut it to the size you desire. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Galvanised steel with PVC coating . Wire mesh fence: . Fence size: 2 x 10 m (H x L) . Mesh size: 75 x 50 mm (L x W) . Main wire diameter: 1.5/1.9 mm (1.5 mm steel wire; 1.9 mm including the PVC coating) . Fence fittings: . Straight post dimensions: 32 mm x 2.13 m (Diameter x H) . Strut post dimensions: 32 mm x 2.09 m (Diameter x H) . Floor flange dimensions: 80 x 80 x 4 mm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Wire mesh fence roll . 5 x Straight post with cap and wire holders . 2 x Strut post . 2 x Diagonal strut post holder . 5 x Floor flange . 1 x Pair of pliers . 1 x Set of M nails