Gabion Basket with Lids Galvanised Wire 150 x 100 x 30 cm

This gabion is a great choice for both home and business landscape design. The gabion basket offers an easy way to build a strong retaining wall wherever you need to withstand wind, snow, etc. Made from rust-proof and weather-proof galvanised steel, the gabion is very stable and durable for years of service. The mesh grid is formed by welding transverse and longitudinal wires at each and every intersection. With the wire diameter of 3. 5 mm, the gabion is stable and sturdy. The stable gabion is designed to be filled with rocks or gravels for quick construction. And the gabion features top and bottom covers, which can keep the fillings fixed shape when sealed. Moreover, you can buy more different models to build walls and place them side by side. This gabion is ideal for garden projects and will be a real eye-catcher to wherever it goes. Note that stones are not included in delivery. Assembly is easy. Important information - Made from high-quality galvanised steel . Size: 150 x 100 x 30 cm (H x L x W) . Mesh size: Approx. 10 x 5 cm; 30 x 20 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm . Spot welded . High load capacity . Easy assembly . Loading capacity: 1400 kg/m¬≥