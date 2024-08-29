Marketplace.
Mesh Screen Stainless Steel 112x1000 cm Silver

This stainless steel mesh is ideal for making and repairing insect screens for doors or windows. It can also be used as fencing for bird or rabbit cages and chicken coops. You can even use it to create light bulb covers or all kinds of DIY applications. Made from strong stainless steel, the mesh is sturdy and resistant to both rust and sagging. It can easily be cut to your desired size or shape using simple cutting tools. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Stainless steel . Total size: 112 x 1000 cm (W x L) . Wire diameter: 0.24 mm . Weight: 410 g/m¬≤ . 99 holes per square centimetre

