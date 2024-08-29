Nature Garden Screen Square Mesh 20x20 mm 1x3 m Green

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This Nature netting is ideal for installation on your balcony railing to protect children, adults and pets or keeping out unwanted visitors like cats and birds. It can also be used to section off a border or flower bed in the garden. The netting is made of UV-resistant high-density polyethylene. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: High-density polyethylene (HDPE) . Overall size: 3 x 1 m (L x H) . Mesh size: 20 x 20 mm (L x W) . UV resistant

