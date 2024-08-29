Chain Link Fence with Spike Anchors Silver 0.8x25 m

This versatile chain link fence with spike anchors is ideal for creating a secure, long-lasting barrier around your property. It can also be used to erect an animal enclosure. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Posts and spikes included: This wire mesh fence comes with 11 straight posts, 2 strut posts, 13 post spikes, and mounting accessories to secure it firmly into the ground. Interlocking design: The interlocking design makes this cyclone fence not only flexible but incredibly durable and difficult to break. You can also cut it to the size you desire. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Chain link fence: . Fence size: 0.8 x 25 m (H x L) . Mesh size: 60 x 60 mm . Main wire diameter: 1.6 mm . Edge wire diameter: 1.8 mm . Fence fittings: . Straight post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 0.9 m (Diameter x H) . Strut post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 0.86 m (Diameter x H) . Binding wire dimensions: 1.2 mm x 30 m (Diameter x L) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chain link fence roll . 11 x Straight post with cap and wire holders . 2 x Strut post . 11 x Straight post spike . 2 x Strut post spike . 2 x Diagonal strut post holder . 1 x Binding wire