U-shape Gabion Basket with 6 Posts Iron 620x20x200 cm

This gabion basket is a great choice for both residential and commercial landscape design. The gabion basket offers an easy way to build a strong retaining wall wherever you need to keep out the wind, precipitation, etc. Made of rustproof and weather-resistant iron, the gabion with posts is very stable and durable. The mesh grid is formed by welding transverse and longitudinal wires at each and every intersection. With a wire diameter of 3. 5 mm, the gabion is very sturdy. The gabion wall has been designed to be filled with rocks or gravel for quick construction. This gabion is ideal for garden projects and is a real eye-catcher in your outdoor living space. Please note that stones are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Iron . Dimensions: 620 x 20 x 200 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 10 x 5 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm . Includes 6 posts . Assembly required: Yes