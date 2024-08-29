Fence Panel Set WPC 1657x

This fence panel set can be used as garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Made of WPC (wood-plastic composite), the garden fence is durable and resistant to rot or rust. The garden barrier has a wood grain print on one side and regular print on the other side, so you can choose the design you like best. Thanks to the aluminium top profile, the fence boards can be tightly attached to each other, which increases their rigidity and strength against impact. Designed with the modular system, the fence boards are easy to install and allow you to expand the fence freely. These posts feature three slots, which enable you to assemble the fence in various ways, for example, in a straight line (180 degrees), right angle (90 degrees) or "T"-shape. The multifunctional steel feet can be fixed in two ways. The first one is by screwing them onto a surface, using the supplied anchor screws. The second way is by anchoring them into a cement base, using the ground spike (not included). Important information - Colour: Black . Material: WPC (wood-plastic composite), aluminium, steel . Overall size: 1657 x (105-186) cm (W x H) . Rectangular panel: . Board size (each): 170 x 20.3 cm (W x H) . Ending bar length: 170 cm . Post dimensions: 7 x 7 x 185 cm (L x W x H) . Slanted panel: . Board size: (24-90) x 20.3 cm (L x W) . Post height: 105 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 90 x Fence board . 11 x Post with steel base . 10 x Aluminium ending bar . Mounting accessories