Marketplace.
image 1 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 m
image 1 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 mimage 2 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 mimage 3 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 mimage 4 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 mimage 5 of Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 m

Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 m

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Wire Mesh Fence with Spike Anchors Green 1.6x10 m
This versatile wire mesh fence with spike anchors is ideal for creating a secure, long-lasting barrier around your property. It can also be used to erect an animal enclosure. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. PVC coating: The garden fence is given a PVC coating on the surface. This makes it resistant to UV rays, rust, and wear. Interlocking design: The interlocking design makes the garden wire fence not only flexible but incredibly durable and difficult to break. You can also cut it to the size you desire. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Galvanised steel with PVC coating . Wire mesh fence: . Fence size: 1.6 x 10 m (H x L) . Mesh size: 75 x 50 mm (L x W) . Main wire diameter: 1.5/1.9 mm (1.5 mm steel wire; 1.9 mm including the PVC coating) . Fence fittings: . Straight post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 1.72 m (Diameter x H) . Strut post dimensions (without spike): 32 mm x 1.68 m (Diameter x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Wire mesh fence roll . 5 x Straight post with cap and wire holders . 2 x Strut post . 2 x Diagonal strut post holder . 5 x Straight post spike . 2 x Strut post spike . 1 x Pair of pliers . 1 x Set of M nails

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here