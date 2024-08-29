Fence Panel Set Grey 699x186 cm WPC

This fence panel set can be used as a garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Durable material: Made of WPC (wood-plastic composite), the garden fence set is durable and resistant to rot or rust. Double-sided design: The fence wall has a wood grain print on one side and a regular print on the other, providing you with two design options to choose from. Versatile post: Features three slots for various assembly options and the multifunctional steel feet can be either screwed onto a surface or anchored into a cement base. Easy to install: With its modular system, the garden barriers are easy to install and allows for expansions. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: WPC (wood-plastic composite), aluminium, steel . Overall size: 699 x 186 cm (W x H) . Board dimensions (each): 170 x 20.3 x 2 cm (W x D x H) . Ending bar length: 170 cm . Post dimensions: 7 x 7 x 185 cm (L x W x H) . Post base size: 12 x 12 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 36 x Fence board . 5 x Post with steel base . 4 x Aluminium ending bar . Mounting accessories