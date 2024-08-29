Modular Cabinet 18 Compartments White 37x146x180.5 cm

This functional modular cabinet is not only very stylish, but will keep your clothes and shoes neatly organised. It will make a great addition to your nursery, living room, hallway or bedroom. The wardrobe is made of plastic elements and chromed steel wire, which makes it easy to clean. Thanks to its clever design, the cabinet can be set up quickly and easily in different configurations, to suit the space, or your mood. Please avoid putting too much stress on the shelves and note that the plastic is inflammable. Important information - Colour: White . Dimensions: 37 x 146 x 180.5 cm . Material: Plastic . 18 compartments: 16 closed compartments + 2 open hanging compartments . Max. load capacity (total): 18 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 3 kg . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here