Chain Link Fence with Posts Spike Galvanised Steel 25x0.8 m

This galvanised chain-link fence will provide an excellent barrier for gardens, parks, zoos, sports yards, roads and pools. This chain-link fence is made of high quality galvanised steel for strength and durability. Our weather-proof and corrosion-resistant fence set will protect your garden or patio from unwanted guests. Thanks to the included galvanised anchor spikes for the posts, it's very easy to install. All necessary mounting accessories are included in the package! Delivery includes 1 galvanised chain-link fence, 11 galvanised fence posts, 11 galvanised anchor spikes for the fence posts, 2 galvanised diagonal posts, 2 galvanised anchor spikes for the diagonal posts, 1 top wire, 1 binding wire and 3 wire tensioners. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Size: 25 x 0.8 m (L x H) . Mesh size: 6 x 6 cm (L x W) . Wire thickness: 0.2 cm . Post size: 3.4 cm x 1 m (Œ¶ x L) . Diagonal post size: 3.4 cm x 1.15 m (Œ¶ x L) . Top wire size: 0.2 cm x 80 m (Œ¶ x L) . Anchor spike: 50 cm . Delivery includes: . 1 chain fence . 11 fence posts . 11 anchor spikes for fence post . 2 diagonal posts . 2 anchor spikes with pole holder for diagonal post . 1 top wire . 1 binding wire . 3 wire tensioners

