Tefal Double Force Pro 8 in 1 Food Processor

Double Force multifunction food processor, there's no need to choose between speed and force! Thanks to two different motor outputs, it provides the best of both worlds. With its new Powelix Life blades your preparations are made faster! These blades with a titanium coating are serrated on the top and smooth on the bottom for perfect chopping results. Straight out of our labs, this brand-new generation of blades, combined with the power of our engines, offers you the most powerful and resistant chopping technology ever designed by our experts. All this concentrated engineering and know-how has been designed to allow you to enjoy this unique blade experience twice longer. Equipped with 1,000 W of power, a 3L main bowl and 2L blender jar, plus a total of six speed options, Double Force handles all kinds of preparations, from the smallest to the largest. With its comprehensive set of 8 attachments, Double Force is your all-in-one food processor for grating, slicing, chopping, kneading, whipping and more. Plus, with its the EasyLock lid with six locking positions, and right- and left-locking bowl allow safe and easy operating. Try checking that the interlocking system is fully in place. All Food Processors need to have the bowl and the lid fitted correctly before processing will start, this is a safety feature so that the blades cannot spin while exposed. When the bowl and lid are locked into place securely, the markings on them will be aligned. Two different motor outputs dedicated to each bowl PowelixLife titanium coating blades for long-lasting usage and better resistance. Powerful 1000W motor and high-capacity processing (3L bowl, 2L jug) 6 speed options (2 speeds + pulse x 2 motor outputs) and 8 accessories Unique and easy lid-locking system (EasyLock)