OHS Plastic Kitchen Office Home Waste Flip Top Swing Bin, 50L - Grey

The 50L Swing Bin is ideal to utilise in your functional spaces for a wide variety of needs. Seamlessly introduce into your kitchen, office, or garden as a simple and practical solution to individual or group waste. Assembled from quality plastic, this product is durable, waterproof, lightweight, and extremely easy to maintain. Utilise for getting rid of rubbish, collecting recyclables, or as an accessible solution for storing animal food. Size: H41 x W33 x D66cm.