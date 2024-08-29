Marketplace.
OHS Plastic Kitchen Office Home Waste Flip Top Swing Bin, 50L - Grey

OHS Plastic Kitchen Office Home Waste Flip Top Swing Bin, 50L - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.49

£14.49/each

OHS Plastic Kitchen Office Home Waste Flip Top Swing Bin, 50L - Grey
The 50L Swing Bin is ideal to utilise in your functional spaces for a wide variety of needs. Seamlessly introduce into your kitchen, office, or garden as a simple and practical solution to individual or group waste. Assembled from quality plastic, this product is durable, waterproof, lightweight, and extremely easy to maintain. Utilise for getting rid of rubbish, collecting recyclables, or as an accessible solution for storing animal food.Size: H41 x W33 x D66cm.
Wipe clean for quick and easy careLightweight and durableFeatures a swing top for easy use and keep odours trapped

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here