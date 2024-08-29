Commode Chair Steel Black

This commode chair presents a safe, comfortable and hygienic solution for the elderly or people with limited mobility, as it can be used as a bedside makeshift toilet. This durable commode chair can support up to 100 kg and is able to withstand daily use. The chair is equipped with an extra-large commode bucket that can be removed and emptied. With the included seat cushion, the commode can be easily converted to a chair. Made of strong steel, the commode chair is lightweight and sturdy. The backrest and armrests are padded, which makes the toilet chair comfortable to sit on. Each leg has a non-slip tip to provide extra stability and safety. The padded armrests have been designed to give support while standing. Assembly is very easy. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel frame + PU seat cushion . Dimensions: 44 x 50 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 48 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Backrest height: 33 cm . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg