SCH√úTTE Shower Shelf SOLO White

If you are looking for a shower shelf for your shower essentials, this shower shelf SOLO from SCH√úTTE is perfect for you! By using the supplied adhesive pads, even wallpaper and different types of surface can be used as the base. The supplied adhesive pads are also very practical if the tile is too rough or has fine (invisible) cracks. Additionally, the shelf can be mounted using screws. Note: The screws are included in the delivery. You can choose the most suitable way to mount it as you wish. The shower shelf is easy to clean and maintain, making it a perfect addition to your bathroom. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Melamine . Dimensions: 35 x 12,5 x 5 cm (L x W x H) . Easy to care . Easy to assemble . Adhesive or screw mounting possible . Including adhesive set, screws and glue for mounting